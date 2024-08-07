COVID Roundup: New Zealand Codifies Forced Injections in Martial Law ‘Pandemic Plan’

By BEN BARTEE – Armageddon Prose

Under the skin is the final authoritarian frontier; as many have noted before, if you don’t have control over what is injected into your body, you don’t have freedom in any meaningful sense of the word.

If the Kiwis aren’t rioting in the streets of Auckland at this very moment, if this isn’t the straw that broke the camel’s back — either because the information space in New Zealand is so tightly controlled that they don’t know what their government is doing to them or because they are too psychologically/spiritually compromised to be bothered to do anything about it — all hope of a popular resistance may be lost.

Via New Zealand Pandemic Plan (emphasis added):

“Special powers are authorised by the Minister of Health or by an epidemic notice or apply where an emergency has been declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002. The power to detain, isolate or quarantine allows a medical officer of health to ‘require persons, places, buildings, ships, vehicles, aircraft, animals, or things to be isolated, quarantined, or disinfected’ (section 70(1)(f)). The power to prescribe preventive treatment allows a medical officer of health, in respect of any person who has been isolated or quarantined, to require people to remain where they are isolated or quarantined until they have been medically examined and found to be free from infectious disease, and until they have undergone such preventive treatment as the medical officer of health prescribes (section 70(1)(h))… Section 71A states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorized by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71.”

‘European Vaccination Card’ program goes live in five EU member states

Via Vaccines Today (emphasis added):

“Despite decades of awareness, zoonotic diseases – those transmitted from animals to humans – continue to pose a significant threat to global health. In the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, our global lack of preparedness for such outbreaks became starkly apparent… As Europe transitions from emergency measures to long-term COVID-19 management, there is a critical opportunity to strengthen resilience and increase preparedness for future health threats. The European Vaccination Beyond COVID-19 (EUVABECO) project seeks to leverage this momentum… One key tool that EUVABECO will introduce is the European Vaccination Card (EVC). Scheduled for launch in September 2024, the EVC will initially be piloted in five pilot countries: Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal. The card aims to empower individuals by consolidating all their vaccination data in one easily accessible location. It will be available in various formats, including printed cards, mailed copies, and digital versions for smartphones… Consider the example of Anna, a 27-year-old nurse who recently moved from Bremaria to Morvania with her family. In her new country, Anna needs to provide her vaccination history to comply with local regulations. Using the European Vaccination Card (EVC), Anna can seamlessly transfer her records. She goes online, creates an EVC account with the provider of her choice, and enters her vaccination data from Bremaria.”

Nurse Anna is a good BDSM techno-whore — a model for all of us.

“Oh yessuh, massa,” says Nurse Anna. “You done learned me real good wit the whip, fo sho, massa.”

After all, in a civilized society, we must “comply with local regulations” that are written by multinational governing bodies like the WHO and WEF beyond any and all means of democratic popular control. That’s how Democracy™ works; Nurse Anna understands that, which is why she’ll be placed in a position of trust in the camps, cattle prod in hand, as an overseer to teach the domestic terrorists and Nazis to Respect The Science™.

Via EUVABECO (emphasis added):

“The [European Vaccination Card] piloted by EUVABECO will use the GDHCN’s trust network, allowing Member States to bilaterally verify the authenticity of digital records through an interoperable trust architecture*. While similar to the EU Digital COVID Certificate in being a portable vaccination record, the EVC serves a different purpose. Unlike the certificate, which often fulfilled legal or health mandates, the EVC is specifically designed to empower individuals by granting them control over their vaccination information. This empowerment is crucial for ensuring continuity of care for those crossing borders or transitioning between healthcare systems.”

*WTF does “trust architecture” actually mean?

Continuing:

“The EVC will be available in various formats—produced on-site, mailed, or digitally downloaded to a smartphone—making it easily accessible and displayable as needed. It will feature comprehensive vaccine history information, including detailed textual records, a scannable QR code, and downloadable embedded metadata. These digital elements, the QR code and metadata, will be securely signed to maintain their authenticity and integrity. Additionally, each vaccine record will be linked to an original master record maintained by a credible health organization, ensuring the data is reliable. Upon implementation, the EVC will enable individuals to personally manage, access, and control the dissemination of their vaccination data, adhering to privacy regulations that mandate explicit consent for data sharing. Users will have the capability to present the card, which contains their vaccination details, to healthcare professionals and related personnel. Health professionals can then scan the QR code or access the metadata from the card file to include, evaluate, supplement, and confirm vaccination entries within their Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. This process ensures that individuals maintain full control over their health information while preserving the integrity and confidentiality of their medical records. To realize this ambitious initiative, EUVABECO’s partner organizations in Latvia (Riga Stradins University), Greece (University of Thessaly), Belgium (Fratem), Germany (University of Saarland), and Portugal (General Health Directorate) are now working alongside EUVABECO’s EVC specialists. The successful rollout of the EVC system will depend on dynamic interactions among various stakeholders and system components, including an electronic Patient Information Leaflet (ePIL) server, a terminology server, a global registries directory, health jurisdiction registry, and a master records repository.”

All that is a long-winded, bureaucratic way of letting the peasants know that their medical records are now the property of the multinational technocratic state and that any “shareholders” that would like to use that information to deny services, employment, or housing to the unvaccinated in our new-age apartheid techno-hell are welcome — encouraged, even — to do so.