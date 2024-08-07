Massachusetts to Ban Term “Mother”

By Martin Armstrong – Armstrong Economics

Massachusetts, House Bill 4750 will protect parents from gender discrimination by removing “mother” and “father” from birth certificates. We have reached a place in our society where this announcement causes no recoil as the left has strayed far beyond reality. A few years ago, these stories would make front-page headlines and cause an uproar. A “mother” is now merely the “person who gave birth,” while the father is known as the “other parent.”

Congratulations on your child, person who gave birth! May I call you “person?” “The Women’s Caucus endorsed this bill … because we know that there are many paths to parenthood, and our laws need to be updated to reflect the diversity of families,” Hannah Kane, a Republican who voted in favor of the bill, stated. Eliminating women from the equation does not provide “diversity”. Rather, women now have no rights because they do not exist.

A girl in my office was complaining about the announcement a few weeks ago from Tampax that stated they had been selling feminine products that contained cancerous materials. Admittedly, I had not followed the story as closely. She proclaimed that the products were never removed from the shelves, and “bleeding persons” were never informed on what to do with their dangerous products or how to check to see if they were affected. The entire story was swept under the rug because current society does not value women. Become a genderless being with no identity. Be no one other than a taxpayer and potential soldier.

This is a global phenomenon. Italy’s PM Georgia Meloni was declared a far-right fascist for daring to state: “I am Giorgia. I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I’m Italian, I’m Christian.” Canada began demonizing the nuclear family structure in 2018, when Service Canada urged public employees to “use gender-neutral language or gender-inclusive language.” “This avoids portraying a perceived bias toward a particular sex or gender,” Service Canada claimed. The US government began to issue documents in February that asked officials not to use terms like “mother” or “father.”’

There is no greater hedge against the government than the nuclear family. A blood-tied union that can actually rely upon one another, decide their own morals and ethics, practice tradition and religion, and banish fear-mongering. The government wants to replace parents as the head authority. They want children to report on their parents’ wrongdoing, no different than countless past regimes from the Soviets to the Nazis. Governments are using schools to help children harbor secrets from their parents and alter their perception of reality. There is an outright psychological war happening against Generation Alpha, who may only know of a distorted version of reality that governments have been providing them.

The pride of being a mother is no longer permitted; you are disregarded as a “birthing person” in some Orwellian dystopian mentality. Anyone can breastfeed, the world health agencies have declared. There is nothing that differentiates women from men, apparently. Most importantly, your child should honor thy government over thy “mother” or “father.”