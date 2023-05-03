Current situation outside of Sacred Heart Church in El Paso. We are 10 days away from when Title 42 is expected to be lifted. This is the most migrants I have ever seen in this area. pic.twitter.com/qnm5vzZKjF
— Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 2, 2023
3 thoughts on “Current situation outside of Sacred Heart Church in El Paso. We are 10 days away from when Title 42 is expected to be lifted”
Never has the trench been more packed with the prepared.
.
so, when does this ( if it hasn’t already) become a we the people problem ? as it seems the loser patrol cant seem to step up to the challenge . So I wonder how they would react if the people stepped up to shame them and show them how protecting a countries border is done
Oh I almost forgot , this is a planned invasion brought to us by this clown criminal government in order to subvert us all ..grab yer boots folks
Man, where are all the gangs? This is a drive by shooter’s wet dream.