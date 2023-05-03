DON’T BE ALARMED: FBI Houston to conduct ‘large-scale nuclear incident’ training in SE Houston, Harris County this week by Ninfa Saavedra

HOUSTON, Texas – Residents in southeast Houston and Harris County may see a large number of FBI agents, police, military and helicopters this week, but don’t be alarmed.

FBI Houston said it’s conducting a large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise from May 1-5.

Although the FBI did not release specifics on the training exercise or exact locations, they did say that the training will not pose a risk to residents.

Residents should also be aware that there will be police and military vehicles and aircraft around the Houston area, along with groups of training participants gathered at several locations.

The City of Houston said the general areas in which the training exercise will take place include from in and around NRG Park and SH 288 to SH 146 and I-10 east to Highway 225 and in and around Ellington Field.

Several local and state law enforcement, fire, emergency management, and public health agencies will also be participating in the training, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department.