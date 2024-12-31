Dan Bilzerian talks about the Quality of Life dropping significantly in America and both parties being controlled by J*wsً 🫣
One thought on “Dan Bilzerian talks about the Quality of Life dropping significantly in America and both parties being controlled by Jewsً”
Okay, all good, EXCEPT…
“Osama bin Laden blew up the twin towers?!!!!!!”
So, he’s goin’ with OFFICIALDOM on that one, eh? Guess he’s discounting The Dancing Israelis, and all the other smoking guns that point to Mossad. C’mon, Dan, where you been?
Man, he can’t be that stupid so might he be compromised? And for me, he came out of nowhere, but I did find his Wiki page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Bilzerian#Legal_issues
Seems he has some history. Well, we take what we can and EXPOSE the rest.
