JUST IN: Biden announced $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $3.4 billion in budget aid to Ukraine. Nearly $6 billion authorized for Ukraine today. Meanwhile North Carolina looks like this:

JUST IN: Biden announced $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $3.4 billion in budget aid to Ukraine. Nearly $6 billion authorized for Ukraine today. Meanwhile North Carolina looks like this:pic.twitter.com/OMZ3V68Xz6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 30, 2024

