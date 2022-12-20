Davos 2023 will feature BlackRock & TikTok CEOs, with WEF demanding more censorship and tyranny

Substack – by Jordan Schachtel
The World Economic Forum (WEF) will host its annual meeting in Davos next month, and for the second year in a row, The Dossier is the first publication to publish a list of speakers attending the invite-only, ruling class gathering in Switzerland.
The World Economic Forum is a fanatical political organization masquerading as a neutral entity, with specific policy goals that involve centralizing power into the hands of hand-picked global elites as the only means to save the earth from a claimed climate emergency. The annual Davos conference acts as an ultra exclusive in-person narrative and ideas exchange for this hand-picked ruling class. The WEF is led by frontman and president Klaus Schwab, who advocates for a “green transition” through his misleadingly named “stakeholder capitalism” agenda, which amounts to technocratic tyranny.
Movements such as The Great Reset, Build Back Better, and the ESG agenda were pieced together by WEF “stakeholders” at previous Davos confabs.
The Dossier has obtained an early, partial list of both events and confirmed speakers for Davos 2023.
The programme for Davos 2023 includes events such as:
“Why We Need Battery Passports”
“Leading The Charge Through Earth’s New Normal” (Featuring Al Gore)
“A Living Wage For All”
“Enabling An Equitable Transition”
“Beyond The Rainbow: Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights”
“Advancing Racial and Ethnic Equity” (Moderated by CNN)
“Decarbonizing Supply Chains” (Moderated by Chinese state television)
“Finding The Right Balance For Crypto”
“Tackling Harm In The Digital Era”
Speakers for Davos 2023 include:
WHO Director Tedros Adhanom
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock Inc.
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO
Shou Zi Chew, Chief Executive Officer, TikTok
Shamina Singh, President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard
Former Vice President Al Gore
Hilde Schwab, Klaus Schwab’s wife
Tian Wei, Host, China Global Television Network
Elena Cherney, Chief News Editor of The Wall Street Journal
Ina Fried, ChiefTechnology Correspondent, Axios
Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chair, Microsoft Corp.
Hadley Gamble, Anchor, CNBC
Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands
Stacy-Marie Ishmael, Managing Editor, Crypto, Bloomberg News
Larry Madowo, Correspondent, CNN
Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple
In recent months, the WEF agenda has received fierce blowback in the United States from both the civilian population and leaders of free states in America.
It is not yet clear what the American contingent at Davos will look like for the 2023 meeting. In 2022, it included 25 politicians and top Biden Administration officials. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined “Climate Czar” John Kerry as the White House representatives there. They were joined by 12 democrat and 10 republican politicians, including 7 senators and two state governors.
From Klaus Schwab’s boy wonder, Yuval Noah Harari:
“In the 21st century, the really big struggle will be against irrelevance. And it’s much worse to be irrelevant than to be exploited. Those who fail in the struggle against irrelevance will constitute a new useless class. People who are useless, not from the viewpoint of their friends and family of course, but useless from the viewpoint of the economic and political system. And this useless class will be separated by an ever growing gap from the ever more powerful elite.”
“We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.”
“In the 21st century, good nationalists must also be globalists.”
“You will not be able to hide from Amazon, Ali Baba and the Social Police.”
.
