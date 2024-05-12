Devastating Strikes in Gaza: Journalist among Many Civilians Killed in Israeli Bombings

By The Palestine Cornicle

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that journalist Bahaa Okasha, his wife, and his son were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted their house in the Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Several civilians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli bombing of the Siam family home in the center of Gaza City.

WAFA also reported that at least ten civilians were killed and others injured, including children, as a result of an Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Al-Khatib family in the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Israeli raids targeted the north of the Nuseirat camp and the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip

Moving to the center and east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli fighter jets launched intense artillery shelling, causing multiple casualties among civilians.

Israeli warplanes also launched a raid on. Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,934 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,572 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.