An investigation has found that the Department of Justice has released just two percent of the material the FBI seized from Jeffrey Epstein’s properties.
The report says Epstein’s electronic devices, including computers, hard drives, and servers, are largely missing from the… pic.twitter.com/b6UiO9RIGK
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 15, 2026
One thought on “An investigation has found that the Department of Justice has released just two percent of the material the FBI seized from Jeffrey Epstein’s properties.”
“Six million,” eh?
Sure, any day now they’ll tell us the whole Epstein story, full disclosure of the truth, all names and circumstances revealed, and justice executed. SURE. It will be such a relief to finally know, just like when they told us the truth about 9/11, and Gaza, and a host of other atrocities in the dust-bin of history. Isn’t it grand to know that investigations of profound integrity are going on and are once and for all getting the job done? Grand, just grand.
As the Everly Brothers once sang: “Dreeeeem, Dream, Dream,Dream.”
.