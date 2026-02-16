Argentina exposes Israel takeover plan and the government is in on it:
Manuel Adorni, the Argentine presidential spokesman, just blew the lid on the secret Israeli operation.
Israelis are starting huge fires in Argentina to exploit a loophole recently placed by the Zionist… pic.twitter.com/ejO1PubdvT
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) February 16, 2026
To own everything. Quite an aspiration. Can only arise from exhaustive greed, which rises from unquenchable evil.
Can anyone tell me, WILL GOOD OVERCOME EVIL?
