Digital ID was the FIRST step the China took.
It’s the FOUNDATION of their SOCIAL CREDIT system now adopted by the west.
It is a surveillance state where one “mistake” can cost your job, bank account, your family and your freedom.
Reject it totally! pic.twitter.com/UusHf74Hfy
— Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) September 29, 2025
3 thoughts on “Digital ID was the FIRST step the China took. It’s the FOUNDATION of their SOCIAL CREDIT system now adopted by the west.”
As bad as it is to witness what China is doing to its people, it’s even worse to witness the people who are going along.
The great divide, happening in so many countries: We have order-followers and we have those who won’t comply. Hard to say where it will all go, even as we watch it all circling down the drain.
.
And not just China…Vietnam and Thailand both have instituted laws claiming you must have a digital ID to have a bank account. It’s coming in the West of course, but the compliance seems to work better with Asians, who tend to conform more than whites or blacks or browns.
Works well when you have a communist revolution where you just murder all the intelligent free-thinkers & end up with a gene pool of sub-par compliant traitor robots that produces future generations of slaves. Or for non-communist nations just kill ’em off in wars where only the strong & brave fight & the weak do anything to stay alive. It’s been going on for so long it’s no wonder such huge nations like China are filled with weak-willed subservient “workers” ready & willing to spread the virus into all the nations of the planet, especially the West. And if you follow the money (turn over the stone), that’s right, “who has the most to gain”, ALL the way back to the beginning guess what/who you find?