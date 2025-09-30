Zionists Call for ‘Massive Investment’ in Info War at JNS Conference

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Netanyahu-aligned Jewish News Syndicate issued a call for “massive investment” in the “information battlefield” at their “Visionary Leadership Assembly” in New York City on Sunday.

The conference was packed with Trump administration officials and headlined by Fox News host Mark Levin.

What stood out to me from watching the entire three-hour event is that the Israel/Jewish Lobby is planning to not only take over TikTok, CBS News and potentially CNN, but they’ll likely be dumping billions of dollars into hasbara in the coming years.

They’re counting on everyone going back to sleep once their wars are over and Israel is out of the headlines (and that may take some time, as they’re actively planning for another war with Iran).

If the Lobby’s opponents become complacent and social media censorship creeps back, it’s possible they’ll stem the tide. That said, the Lobby is in a bind right now and it’s also possible, perhaps even probable, that current trends will not only continue but get even worse for them.

Below are highlights from the event:

Jewish News Syndicate CEO Alex Traiman, after not-so-tacitly threatening that Israel has nukes to serve as a “deterrent,” calls for wealthy Zionists to make a “massive investment into the information battlefield.” “This is an arena we can and must win.” “We must take all of our technological expertise and all of our available resources to develop methods to launch and win a significant counter-information campaign.” “The Jewish story is a long one—we can, and will, win back public opinion.”

WATCH:

I found this particularly illuminating:

Martin Marks, the official White House liaison to the Jewish community, tells JNS conference that there’s “a commitment” in the White House “behind the scenes” to “combating anti-Semitism, to standing with Israel, and to standing with the Jewish people.” Marks says Pres. Trump is not only “one of the greatest friends of Israel that has been in the White House” but also “one of the greatest friends of the Jewish people since Darius the Great.” Jewish students were able to “sue” universities under Title VI thanks to Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism, Marks boasts while standing in front of an Israeli flag.

WATCH:

Now we get to the comedy:

Never forget: the greatest way to expose a Zionist is to quote them exactly!

You can watch the full conference below: