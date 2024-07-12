Disney co-sponsored naked LGBTQ Pride Parades for kids

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Disney whistleblower released internal documents to journalist James O’Keefe that revealed the Walt Disney Company has a long history of pushing a radical LGBTQ agenda onto children, specifically during Pride month.

Explosive documents show that the company promoted LGBTQ children’s events that featured naked adult males and polysexual virtual hangouts. Disney also released a map of their nationwide sponsored all-ages Pride parades, many of which included adult nudity and sexually charged performances. Additionally, it has been revealed that the Walt Disney Company is in a covert partnership with “Zebra Youth,” which is a support program for LGBTQ homeless and at-risk individuals between the ages of 13 and 24.

This comes as part of an exclusive series from OMG Media dubbed “The Disney Files,” an undercover investigation into Disney’s internal communications apparatus that aims to explore what’s driving the children’s company’s downward spiral into the boneyard of wokeness, said O’Keefe.

On the company’s employee Slack channel, which is utilized for internal communications, there is a category designated to “Disney Pride,” the whistleblower revealed.

According to screenshots, Disney’s mobile products operations manager, Honi Harrison-Cheshire, promoted Seattle’s all-ages Pride Parade on Slack and encouraged people to register for it. The Seattle Pride Parade, which was co-sponsored by Disney, included adult male nudists on bikes and fully nude transgender people engaging in inappropriate public makeout sessions as they were naked in front of kids.

Furthermore, Disney will be hosting its own nationwide “Disney Pride” parades which will occur in cities across the US throughout the rest of the year.

It was also revealed that Disney co-sponsored this year’s annual San Francisco Pride, which included public gay sex acts in front of attendees. Participants performed oral sex and engaged in “golden showers,” where one person pees on the other for sexual gratification.

In addition to targeting children, the company culture at Disney has become increasingly more “LGBTQ-friendly.” Disney offers employee medical benefits that cover the costs of sex change procedures and the company hosts “Name Change Clinics,” which is an employee workshop designed to teach someone how to change their name after transitioning genders, according to internal documents.

Disney is also in the process of installing gender-neutral bathrooms at their resorts and theme parks in Anaheim, California, and Orlando, Florida, as per the OMG Media report.

Furthermore, Disney employees are also offered to join “polyamorous swingers meet-up groups” hosted by members of the company, as per the whistleblower.

The investigation also revealed that Disney’s marketing creative director is a Drag Queen named Amit Gurnani, who goes by the name “Genie.” Gurnani’s team has been involved in creating LGBTQ agenda-driven programming for young children.