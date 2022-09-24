Posted: September 24, 2022 Categories: Videos Donald Trump “has a lot of respect” for the Clintons Eduardo Corrochio September 23rd, 2022 1/20/2017. During his speech at the Inauguration Day Luncheon, President Donald Trump said he was “honored” and has a lot of respect for Bill and Hillary Clinton. … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C59l7Kqo6Uo Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Donald Trump “has a lot of respect” for the Clintons”
I have a lot of respect for anyone that can get away with as much theft, corruption, and “unfortunate” deaths as the Clintonestas have!
Thanks, Deon. I remember this moment. Could there be any more visible evidence that they’re one big happy club? Don sure came a long way from tellin’ Hillary “You’re going to jail.” Liars ALL.
