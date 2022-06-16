Don’t pick up folded dollar bills, Tennessee sheriff’s office warns

A sheriff’s office in Tennessee is warning residents against picking up folded dollar bills after several were found containing a white, powdery substance that later tested positive for fentanyl.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning June 8, after they said in two separate incidents, a folded dollar bill was found on the floor of a local gas station.

In both instances, when the person who found the money unfolded it, they discovered a white, powdery substance inside — which investigators said was later tested and was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

While no one was injured in either instance, Sheriff Nick Weems said he wanted to warn the public, especially parents, asking them to educate children not to pick up money.

“It enrages me as a father and the Sheriff, that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well being, especially a child,” Weems wrote. “I hope we find the ones responsible.”

Some residents expressed skepticism in the Facebook post‘s comments, asking if the incidents actually happened in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction.

“Many, many urban legends, particularly involving drugs, go viral because well-intentioned law enforcement agencies pass these things on from other law enforcement agencies and they are subsequently found to be without basis,” one commenter wrote.

The sheriff responded, confirming that both incidents happened in his county – and added that two days after he’d written the initial post, a third incident happened at a county park.

“This time [it] was a $10.00 bill,” he said. “Tested positive for fentanyl.”

However, he did acknowledge that he did not believe whoever was dropping the money was doing so intentionally.

“I honestly don’t think they are being dropped on purpose. I think it’s most likely being irresponsible,” the sheriff continued. “Regardless, using currency that is in circulation as a carrying pouch for such a dangerous substance is reckless, in my opinion.”

Weems said he did not expect his post to go viral, but felt compelled to do so because he wanted to warn residents.

“Had I not put out the announcement, and a child picked something like that up and it hurt or killed them, I would feel responsible, because I didn’t warn the public,” he wrote.

