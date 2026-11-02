FORBIDDEN STUDIOS PRESENTS: DOOM STROLL https://t.co/raqzkbesmI
— Forbidden HQ 🐇 (@WearForbidden) November 2, 2026
Posted: November 2, 2026
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
FORBIDDEN STUDIOS PRESENTS: DOOM STROLL https://t.co/raqzkbesmI
— Forbidden HQ 🐇 (@WearForbidden) November 2, 2026
One thought on “DOOM STROLL”
This is one of the most profound artistic pieces I’ve seen on the state of the world, the world they are walking us in to. Yes, much of it is still covered up by “bread and circuses” (media, sports, false hope, false money), but anyone really looking knows for sure that dark world is looming, manifesting in varying degrees in varying locations, and with extreme polarization: Gaza to Mar-a-Largo. Congo to Buckingham Palace. Haiti to The Vatican. Those struggling and suffering sharing a planet with the flush and posh.
The video also shows the heart-broken human, who is not himself broken because he can still see and feel. His pain is telling him how it all went wrong. He is not dead inside. Many are like him. We see the horror of the demise and then we stand still. Are there not steps we can take to save ourselves? When the weary man walked into the room with the Illuminati checkerboard floor he did not follow the rabbit down the hall toward the light behind a door. He stopped and gazed through a window into a strange room. I was wanting him to advance to the door to free himself/bust out, and for a brief moment I thought that upon entering he might find a banner or neon sign that read:
————————-> WAY OUT: BILL OF RIGHTS <————————
But instead, in the room he sees horned Baphomet-like goat figures, running a surveillance show in what looks like the monitoring stations we see out of Tel Aviv. One horned demon walks toward the man and shadows his face in the window, seeming to convey to the man, "We own you." Freaky beyond freakyness, to say the least.
Yes, it's what we got. But we got more. We got human souls, connected to creation; souls that are screaming "Live and thrive!! Live free!! Roll away the stone!!" I must push that stone harder and get others to push harder, too. Make of that metaphor what you will.
.