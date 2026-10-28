Israeli Gunfire Kills Six-Year-Old Girl in Southern Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

A six-year-old Palestinian girl died on Tuesday after being shot by Israeli forces in the al-Mawasi tent camp in southern Gaza, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The girl, identified by the Palestinian news agency WAFA as Tihani Mohammad Saeed Shalalfeh, was mourned by her family at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Palestinians who attended the funeral said that the girl was shot in the head while she was sleeping.

“She was sleeping in a safe area when a stray bullet struck her in the head. She was far from the areas of confrontation, or what they call the Yellow Line,” Yahya Shalouf told Anadolu Agency.

Body of six-year-old Tihani Mohammad Saeed Shalalfeh being brought into courtyard of Nasser Hospital (Anadolu Agency via Reuters Connect)

“We hope the world will stand with us and put an end to this killing, to this injustice inflicted upon us. And we hope that after the elections, as they say, this bloodshed will stop,” Shalouf added.

Shalalfeh was at least the second young girl to be killed by the IDF in Gaza over two days, as an Israeli strike near Khan Younis killed a seven-year-old girl on Monday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday that over the previous 24-hour period, Israeli attacks killed at least six Palestinians and wounded 32. The ministry said that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,565 Palestinians and wounded 5,640.

The US has continued to back Israel’s attacks in Gaza despite the constant ceasefire violations and President Trump’s announcement in July that Hamas had agreed to a US proposal that would see the group give up its weapons. The potential agreement was rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.