US Anti-Semitism Czar Yehuda Kaploun laments that Jews can’t "guilt" people with the Holocaust anymore.

"Part of the problem with the Holocaust is that we can’t guilt people into not being anti-Semitic."

"We have 500 organizations committed to combatting anti-Semitism in one form or the other, and we have the highest levels of anti-Semitism since 1933."

The raw exercise of US power is now used to advance their agenda instead.

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 21, 2026