Beverly and Jeff Morris lived in peace and quiet on their beautiful farm before Meta broke ground on a data center complex next door. Now, they don’t have clean drinking water and are dealing with constant noise pollution.
Stories like the Morrises are exactly why we need a Data Center Bill of Rights. The advancement of this technology cannot come at the sacrifice of hard-working Americans.
— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) October 21, 2026
Posted: October 22, 2026
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Beverly and Jeff Morris lived in peace and quiet on their beautiful farm before Meta broke ground on a data center complex next door. Now, they don’t have clean drinking water and are dealing with constant noise pollution.”
How much more can we all take?!! Beyond disturbing and toxic, it’s indignity-inducing and suffocating.
For the hell of it, I just searched “WHAT DO DATA CENTERS DO.” Looks like their intention for these is to MAKE NO ESCAPE POSSIBLE:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&q=what+to+data+center+do%3F
.