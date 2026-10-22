Beverly and Jeff Morris lived in peace and quiet on their beautiful farm before Meta broke ground on a data center complex next door. Now, they don’t have clean drinking water and are dealing with constant noise pollution.

Stories like the Morrises are exactly why we need a Data Center Bill of Rights. The advancement of this technology cannot come at the sacrifice of hard-working Americans.

— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) October 21, 2026