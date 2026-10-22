A TSA supervisor cleared grandfather Kermit Warren to fly with $28,000 in his bag. Then the DEA ROBBED him of every dollar.

One thought on “A TSA supervisor cleared grandfather Kermit Warren to fly with $28,000 in his bag. Then the DEA ROBBED him of every dollar.

  1. Devil-theft
    wants everything
    Won’t rest
    without it all
    From sky to soil
    from mind to soul
    Devil-theft
    Devil’s goal

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