Doritos FIRES trans activist TWO DAYS after bringing her in as a brand ambassador after being alerted to sick tweets about doing ‘depraved things’ to a 12-year-old

By GERMANIA RODRIGUEZ POLEO – The Daily Mail

Doritos has fired a transgender activist who appeared in one of its promotional videos after being alerted to her sickening old tweets, including one where she wrote about doing ‘depraved things’ to a 12-year-old.

Samantha Hudson, 24, appeared in a new partnership with Doritos Spain through a 50-second video called ‘Crunch Talks that has now been deleted from the brand’s Instagram.

Doritos told Rolling Stone on Tuesday it would no longer work with Hudson, saying it had been unaware of her previous inappropriate posts.

The decision follows massive backlash on social media, as users posted grabs of Hudson’s previous comments.

Born Iván González Ranedo, Hudson has identified herself as ‘anti-capitalist’ and ‘Marxist’ in interviews, and claimed in one video to be for ‘the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family.’ As a teen, she has also tweeted about wanting to do ‘depraved things’ to a minor.

Doritos is being slammed as the new Bud Light after the company hired transgender influencer Samantha Hudson to promote the chip in Spain who has a history of questionable remarks

Many social media users posted a screenshot of a tweet Hudson made in 2015, when she was 15, writing in Spanish about the seeming assault of a minor. The post in question read: 'I want to do thuggish things to get into a 12-year-old girl's [expletive].' Another post translates to: 'In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.' In another post, Hudson wrote: 'I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s.' Hudson apologized for the tweets after they resurfaced, saying they 'were pure provocation and in very bad taste.' She said: 'At that time I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that 'dark humor' was funny.' Many took issue with the brand partnership and made reference to Bud Light's disastrous partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney – which saw Budweiser lose $1.4 billion in sales as a result of a conservative boycott. 'This is disgusting, said former Trump campaign member Jenna Ellis on X. 'Give Doritos the Bud Light treatment.' In another post, Hudson wrote: 'I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s' Meanwhile journalist Matt Agorist wrote: 'I didn't give a sh** about Bud Light. I thought it was a bad marketing decision given the current environment, but what Doritos just did is next level WTF! 'Hiring an admitted pedo to be the face of their product? Not that I ever ate them, but it's prolly best to #boycottdoritos.' Right-wing provocateur Ian Miles Cheong added: 'Can we do to Doritos what we did to Bud Light? This person is a million times worse than Dylan Mulvaney. Moreover, right-wing X accounts like Libs of TikTok and End Wokeness have asked their followers to boycott Doritos. DaillyMail.com has reached out to Doritos for comment on this story. Mulvaney, meanwhile, achieved internet stardom in 2022 by launching her hit TikTok series, Days of Girlhood, in which she documents her transition from a young man to a girl. She's made millions of dollars by endorsing cosmetics, fashion and other products. She also appeared with President Joe Biden at the White House, and appeared alongside Hollywood celebrities. Last April she posted a video to promote a Bud Light giveaway, saying the company had sent her a tallboy can with her face on it to celebrate her sex change. This irked conservatives, who said a favorite beer had 'gone woke.' They railed on social media and boycotted the drink, costing parent company Anheuser-Busch $400 million in sales — a 13.5 percent slump. Musician Kid Rock, NFL player Trae Waynes and model Bri Teresi were among the high-profile faces who stoked the outrage, filming themselves shooting cans of the beer. Mulvaney went on to earn $2 million from promotional work last year, landing deals with Nike and Mac, and she appeared at the Golden Globes in January. She was in December named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list.