Send Your Neighbor To Prison For “WrongSpeak,” Get $2,000 From Taxpayers in State of Washington

By Diane L. Gruber – Liberty Sentinel

A bill has moved through the Washington State Senate and House, and is headed to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk. Since he is an extreme Leftist with no respect for others, Inslee is expected to sign this bill, thus creating a statute that violates at least the following constitutional rights: 1) The right to confront your accuser; 2) Freedom of Speech; 3) Freedom of Thought, which is implied in the First Amendment; 4) Freedom of Religion; 5) Freedom of the Press, to name a few that quickly come to mind.

HOTLINE TO ABUSE YOUR NEIGHBOR FOR “BIAS INCIDENTS”

Senate Bill 5427, after it is signed into law, would allow private individuals (note: this is not limited to American citizens) to report “bias incidents*” (see definition below) to the State Attorney General’s Office, with the possibility of receiving up to $2,000 of taxpayers money for this noncriminal incident. The bill was very clear: this is a non-crime which they will then forward to local law enforcement to investigate. What’s to investigate? No crime, no investigation.

The Progressives & Marxists who sponsored this bill say it is intended to help “victims of hate crimes” before a crime even happens. Say what? In reality, SB 5427 would create a “tattletale hotline,” undermine legitimate criminal investigations, and freeze, not just chill, speech & the press in Washington State. People will stop talking to others and writing to others except very close friends & relatives, for fear a greedy “Karen” will report them to Washington’s version of the Gestapo.

I can’t even imagine what this will do the The Press in the State of Washington. I see nothing in the bill that excludes writers, editors, columnists, reporters from being targeted.

“Spend five minutes on Twitter on any given day and I assure someone would say something offensive under this law that we could call a ‘hate crime’ and collect $2,000 from the attorney general,” Conservative Ladies of Washington Founder and President Julie Barrett told the Senate Ways and Means Committee at a Feb. 20 public hearing. “It potentially target[s] people for actions they don’t like, but are not actually hate crimes. In collaboration with bills like HB 1333, this would create sort of a ‘tattletale hotline’ to report people one doesn’t agree with or doesn’t like.”

One anti-First Amendment proponent said that the $2,000 “is not a reward to people who report to the hotline” and is meant to cover damages incurred. Damages? What damages? How can words or “an expression of animus” send a “Karen” to the doctor?

“HOSTILE EXPRESSION OF ANIMUS:” WHAT THE HELL IS THAT?

Picture this: The local sheriff’s deputy^ shows up at your home to question you about a “bias incident” you allegedly committed. The statute prohibits him from telling you who reported you. You stand there with a dumb look on your face because you don’t have a clue what he is talking about. He is not allowed to answer any question that may give away who the “Karen” is. Since “Karen” did not scream at you “BIAS INCIDENT! BIAS INCIDENT!” at the time you “wrongspoke,” you have no idea when, where, who, what, why or how.

You have no way to defend yourself. Your name goes on the state’s Bias Incident List and remains there until you die. If another person turns you for a different “bias incident” it is anyone’s guess, at this point, what the Gestapo in the AG’s office will do to you. As I advise everyone when the FBI shows up at your door: The only words out of your month should be “lawyer.”

This bill directs the state Attorney General’s Office to create a hotline serving at least three Washington counties by 2025 and all counties by 2027. Time to invest in a U-Haul franchise.

Washington State has virtually no hate crimes among a population of 7.7 million: police reported 590 hate crimes to the FBI for 2022. In 2021 it was 651 and in 2020, when BLM riots destroyed downtown Seattle, there were only 462. In the most recent year, 63% of the state’s hate crimes were related to race, ethnicity or ancestry, while 18% were related to sexual orientation and 10% were related to religion.

The bill requires the AG office to maintain a database which will include the names of persons who allegedly “had an expression of animus” and “Karens” reported him/her. Much like the TSA terror watch list that includes BABIES, a Washingtonian may never know when, if, why his/her name is in the “bias incident” database, and there is no way to fight the charge & get off the list. The next time you have a speeding ticket, the officer will be able to pull up you name and learn that you are a “bias incident” reprobate.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is running for governor, loves this bill! Indeed, he is bitterly disappointed that an even worse bill he drafted and found a sponsor for did not make it out of committee. That bill, if enacted into law, would have thrown “bias incidents” targets into jail, a psych ward and/or deprogramming camps.