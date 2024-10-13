Dozens of people are actively looting and breaking into a cargo train

At this time, an estimated 50 to 150 people or more are actively looting and breaking into a cargo train on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Police have been dispatched to the scene to address the ongoing incident, with reports of individuals stealing boxes of items, possibly including TVs, from the train’s containers. Witnesses describe the situation as chaotic, with looters working quickly to empty the cargo. This is still a developing story.

