Dr. David Martin exposes the ‘the great reset and COVID-19 vaccines’ agenda

Natural News

We are being crushed by a vertically-integrated, synchronized cascade of crimes on a scale that is hard to fathom. It’s been so destabilizing and traumatic, that we may have lost sight of the numerous capital, criminal, civil and international laws that have been and are, at this very moment being outrageously violated by the malefactors of the COVID War, worldwide.

(Article by Alexandra Bruce republished from ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net)

So it’s both comforting and empowering to let Dr David Martin give us a historical and legal perspective and to have him break down the specific laws that are being violated, as someone who’s been watching this crime unfold since all the way back 1999.

As he says, “If we are going to plead our case in any position, whether it’s in a court room, whether it’s in a city council, whether it’s a school board, we need to be correct, we need to be precise, and we need to stipulate the laws that have been violated…

“I’m showing you these things, People, because they weren’t taught to you in history lessons in school and you weren’t taught them, so you would be victims of this perpetrated crime!…

“Ladies and Gentlemen, call it what it is: It’s premeditated murder. Stop dancing on the side of this thing and jump in the pool!

“And on our watch, we should not let a single attorney general or US attorney; we should not let a single elected official, we should not let a single public health officer get away with any public statement that does not confirm that this is a bioweapons program meant to destroy, maim and kill the Citizens of the United States and the people of the world.

“This is a crime and we need to start treating it like a crime, instead of watching a bank robber walk out of the bank and calling the Uber for them. This is about getting Anthony Fauci cuffed and perp-walked. That’s what this is about!

“We’ve got to set a single goal: Anthony Fauci in chains and in jail. That’s our goal, because that ends…the Emergency Use Authorization and what that does, is it puts the liability for every injury and death back on the companies, because the minute we get a felony conviction, the entire EUA has been pierced. If we get a single felony – one felony – there is no shield of immunity, because the ’86 act and the PREP Act say that you get immunity unless. Unless –”

This electrifying talk at a recent event produced by Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour is an advanced dissertation on what is the most important legal case in human history, as it affects us all now and future generations.

DAVID MARTIN CATEGORICALLY STATES

1). There is no SARS-CoV-2. There is a bioweapon, that in 1999 was paid for by Anthony Fauci, was patented by the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 2002. It was the Recombinant Coronavirus that was actually the bioweapon created by NIAID for this very moment. That bioweapon was an infectious replication-defective clone of coronavirus.

He says, “This bioweapon was engineered to destroy humanity. And if we started talking about a bioweapon and not a vaccine or a virus, we’d get a lot of progress.”

2). There is no COVID-19. There is influenza-like illness. When the World Health Organization invented the notion of COVID-19, it was the first disease in human history to have no clinical diagnostics. It was diagnosed by committee and symptom – and then they made up the term “asymptomatic carrier”, which does not exist.

3). There is no vaccine. There’s a bioweapon that’s being injected, which was engineered to generate tons of money for Big Pharma.

ARCHITECTS OF THE PLANDEMIC

David says that Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance and Anthony Fauci were the architects of the pandemic and of the plan to profit on the forced-vaxxination of everybody on the planet, which goes back to at least 2016 in a document titled “Developing Medical Countermeasures (MCMs) for Coronavirus”, which is part of the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”.

Daszak wrote to Fauci, “We need to increase the public understanding of the need for medical countermeasure, such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond when they see profit at the end of the process.”

David says the above statement is “An admission of 5 felonies in the United States…and not a single governor, not a single Department of Justice member, not a single US attorney, not a single attorney general, not a single elected official in this country will actually allow this quote to go into the public record.

“So guess what? It’s on you to do it. This is the quote you need to send to every elected representative, every single appointed representative, every school board. This is an admission of a felony criminal conspiracy to kill and maim Americans…[That document] is when the criminal conspiracy was made public.

A HARD TRUTH

“And this is one that’s going to be awkward for many of you to embrace, but I don’t care, because sometimes, we have to embrace a hard truth: On September 18, 2019…the World Health Organization, in their Global Preparedness Monitoring Board gathering, got together and said that we need to create a global simulation of the release of a respiratory pathogen, which was going to go from September of 2019 to September of 2020. A global campaign.

“The day after that document was published, President Donald Trump signed this Executive Order [13887] and I want you to read what’s in this Executive Order. These vaccine platform technologies include DNA, mRNA, virus-like S-particles, vector-based and self-assembling nanoparticle vaccines.

“The day after the Chinese, the NIAID, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in criminal conspiracy, in interlocking directorates, in racketeering, declared…war on the world, Donald Trump signed an executive order actually mandating that the toxin be released on the public. Right there it is, in his Executive Order.

“Now, listen to what I have to say: Did he premeditate that Executive Order? No. But we must be careful, People, because it doesn’t matter which one among us stands in positions of authority. We must embrace the reality that if we are not accountable for every word that we say, every action we take, we open up ourselves to compromise and if we are going to win the campaign for the hearts and minds and livelihood and soul of this country, we must commit ourselves to absolute integrity. No exceptions. Zero exceptions.

“Now, this is the slide Clay warned you about.” [Slide shows the laws violated by the COVID criminals]:

THE COVID TREASONOUS ACTS

Criminal

Civil

35 USC §206 – Disclosure of government interest

35 USC §101 – Patenting nature

21 CFR §50.24 et seq. – It is unlawful to conduct medical research (even in the case of emergency) without an independent institutional review board approved protocol including informed consent free of coercion.

15 USC §45 §§5(a) – “Unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

David continues, “This is the one to take pictures of. This is the one you don’t want to let go, because on the left hand side [Criminal] are felonies punishable by 99 years in prison and up to $100 million per incident fine.

“Anybody think that Anthony Fauci should be 99 years in prison and a $100 million fine for every violation he’s committed? I do, too but lets go through them:

“18 USC §2339C, funding and conspiring acts of terror. Ladies and gentlemen, since he took his position as the highest-paid Federal Employee in our country, Anthony Fauci has had $191 billion that have passed through his fingers – $191 billion of your money has gone through his fingers to build and finance terror…dead to rights, he’s done it.

“18 USC §2331 and following, acts of domestic terrorism resulting in the death of American citizens. Ladies and gentlemen, Section 802 of the Patriot Act makes it abundantly clear that you cannot legally compel a population to do anything out of fear or coercion.

“Anything. That includes losing your job, that includes not going to school, that includes not going to your churches, that includes not being the leadership of churches that is blackmailed into saying that it’s OK to take a bioweapon, because ‘God said it was OK and what would Jesus do?’ You cannot do that!

“Conspiring to commit acts of terror includes people who allegedly claim ignorance. You know that you cannot claim, in a Federal Criminal Case, ‘I didn’t know what I was doing.’ You know what? You DID know what you were doing and you are liable for what you did.

MONETIZING AN ACT OF TERROR

“18 USC §1001 – Lying to Congress. Hey People, if you do one thing from this meeting, please do the following: Do NOT donate another dollar to Rand Paul and I’ll tell you why. Rand Paul has, on three occasions had the criminal evidence against Fauci in his possession. I know, because we had it delivered to him. That’s how I know he has it.

“And three times, he has actually cross-examined Anthony Fauci. He has actually gotten Anthony Fauci to lie to Congress – and not one time has Rand Paul delivered a knock-out blow, by presenting the felony evidence and getting the Capitol Police and the FBI to cuff Fauci and walk him out of the Congress.

“Guess what? Rand Paul is using his faux fight with Fauci as a way to raise money for his campaign. That’s monetizing an act of terror. That’s not being a Patriot.

“And if you want to get really clear on this, send the Rand Paul Campaign a little not that saying, ‘Happy to donate when you deliver the knock-out blow.’

“Little side note on 18 USC §1001 – and this is an important one: In October of 2020, while we were all talking about masks or social distancing, whether or not a vaccine would ever be developed and all of that kind of nonsense, while we were being distracted, the Department of Health and Human Services was required by Congress to send a report to Congress, in which NIH was supposed to disclose all of their financial interests in COVID-19 patents. For those of you who are listening, there are over 4,000.

“Listen, over 4,000 patents derive from US Government-funded research and under the Bayh-Dole Act, those patents have margin rights for the US Government and financial interest to the agencies that gave those grants. Got it? In October of 2020, when that report was delivered to Congress.

“Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci lied to Congress in a written report failing to disclose – not some – failing to disclose 100% of their financial interests in COVID-19.

“They lied to Congress and you know what no one did? Nobody held them accountable! Guess what you can do? You can actually encourage every one of your elected- and appointed representatives, you can encourage everyone you know to either act – or keep harassing them until they DO act, because this information is your responsibility, now, because now you know it. You cannot plead ignorance, either.

“15 USC §1-3 – Conspiring to criminal commercial activity. This is where it gets a little deep but stay with me. 125 years ago, we were worried about names like Rockefeller and Carnegie and all these other names. We were worried about them. because it turns out that 70 people…ran over 80% of the businesses in America. We said that this wasn’t OK.

“And we developed two very important laws: the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act. Anti-trust laws. We used those laws, by the way to go after organized crime in the 1920s, along with the Internal Revenue Laws we also used to go after organized crime.

“But 15 USC §1-3 – Conspiring to criminal commercial activity; that since 1999, Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak have all been engaged in this. They can be arrested tomorrow, if any single member of law enforcement actually is paying attention to their sworn oath and their duty to uphold the Constitution.

MODERNA: ‘DARWINIAN CHEMICAL SYSTEMS’ TO RE-WRITE POST-EXTINCTION HUMAN DNA

“15 USC §8 – Market manipulation and allocation. Does anybody remember in April of 2020, when Anthony Fauci sat in the President’s Oval Office and talked about Moderna was going to be the mysterious savior of the world, despite the fact that Moderna had never produced a safe commercial product in its entire operating history. Anybody? Do you remember that?

“What you don’t remember was in 2010, when Moderna was started, it was the tenth anniversary of the funding that actually started Moderna – and you don’t know what the funding that started Moderna is, because nobody talks about it. Because the funding that started Moderna was the National Science Foundation grant called – and I’m willing to deliver the bad news to you – ‘Darwinian Chemical Systems’. That’s where Moderna comes from!

“Let’s go back and take a little time machine journey 22 years in the past. Let’s jump into that grant application and let’s ask the question: Darwinian Chemical Systems. ‘Hey Dave, why would someone want to invent Darwinian Chemical Systems?’ Well, let’s read it, shall we?

“If we open up the grant and we read the grant, it says that, ‘In a post-extinction event’ – anybody comfortable? You guys all good with post-extinction events?

“‘In a post-extinction event, we want to see if we can get mRNA to write into DNA the code to start human evolution again’. That’s the ten-year grant that started Moderna!

“So every fact-checker at Politifact and Reuters and USA Today and any fact-checker anywhere in the world overlooks a very inconvenient reality. The inconvenient reality is Darwinian Chemical Systems was to use RNA to write into the DNA of life!

“And now, you’re told, ‘Oh, no, no, no, Dave, that cannot happen! The thing we inject doesn’t write into life.’ Except for the fact that the 20-year funding record at the company that’s actually doing it proved that that’s what happened.

“Is anybody uncomfortable with a bioweapon that’s known to write-in to life an extinction event of life? That feels uncomfortable to me!

“And I think if we actually went into every vaccine location, and actually put up [a sign that says] ‘This is actually not a vaccine, this is a bioweapon,’ and added, ‘By the way, this is a bioweapon formed for a post-extinction re-write of the human genome,’ I think a few people would actually pause for a second and go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that. I thought I was doing my patriotic duty, getting my flu shot!’

“You’re not! You’re actually getting a bioweapon engineered by and for post-extinction humanity!

“I’m all about not post-extinction humanity! I can’t get an ‘Amen’ ’cause I’m not a preacher but I think there’s a time for an ‘Amen’ and this would be one of those! We are not in post-extinction conversations. We’re in pre-forget-about-extinction. We’re in today.

“And let’s do the last one. 15 USC §19 – Interlocking directorates. This is one that says you are not allowed to get companies that actually have competing interests to get together and fix prices. That’s racketeering. It’s all those nasty things and guess what we have? We have Pfizer and Moderna and Anthony Fauci, all of them, financial interests in.

“We have Justin Trudeau. ‘Oh, Dave, you’re not going to be mean to a Canadian!’…Well, yeah, I am going to be mean to a Canadian, ’cause here we go: Justin Trudeau, who actually failed to disclose to any Canadian that the Canadian government gets a kickback for every one of the Pfizer and Moderna shots, because Acuitas and Arbutus pharmaceuticals, both out of British Columbia are the ones that invented the lipid nanoparticle that is licensed to inject the pathogen into everybody.

“Canada wins every time there’s a shot. Which may explain why Justin Trudeau ordered 10 times more vaccine than there are Canadians – including the moose. Why would we need ten times more doses than the sum total of all of Canada, plus the moose?

“Well, it turns out, that’s racketeering, because, if I’m getting a kickback for every dollar I spend, guess what I get to do? I get to pocket a whole lot of money from all over the world, which is exactly what happened…

“21 CFR §50.24 – Ladies and gentlemen, you cannot give consent if you are coerced. Did you hear what I said? You cannot give consent if you are coerced…You can’t do that, because it’s illegal to do it. So even if you did try to do it, you’d be breaking the law.

“And it is illegal to coerce any form of consent, because last time I checked, ‘coerced consent’ is ‘rape’. If we called it what it is. If we said that United Airlines is the pro-rape airline. If we said that Costco, Walmart or Amazon were “pro-rape companies”, you know how many minutes we’d actually have people supporting that?

“That’s why I told you to stop using the term, ‘vaccine’. It’s a bioweapon, call it what it is. And the act of injecting anything into a human being without their consent is violation of bodily integrity and it’s rape. Call it what it is!

JACOBSON VS. MASSACHUSETTS AND HOME BUILDINGS & LOAN VS. BLAISDELL

You have all been told that Jacobson allegedly is the Supreme Court case that we all need to listen to, because Jacobson said it’s legal to immunize the population. Now, that’s convenient if you’re CNN and you’re Sanjay Gupta and your head is so far up your posterior that you actually can’t even breathe, but if you actually were a sentient air-breathing human being, you’d realize that Jacobson never said that anybody has an obligation – or even a right – to vaccinate anybody…

“Jacobson said ‘If you don’t do it, you pay a $5 fine. I got an idea. Let’s crowdsource everybody’s $5 Jacobson premium…Let’s just say, ‘Guess what? We’re going to plead Jacobson!’

“What if we stopped being anti-vaxx and started being branded as pro-Jacobson! ‘We reserve the right to pay a $5 fine and take your vaxxine and stuff it up your own orifice! I think we could crowdsource that!

“And I think Americans would love the option – supported under Jacobson – is you could pay a $5 fine and not get the vaxx. That’s what the Jacobson case actually says – and it never has and it never will say that you can be forced to be vaxxinated.

“But this is the case we should look at even more, which is the Supreme Court case that nobody talks about from 1934, Home Building & Loan Association vs. Blaisdell.

And what makes this case important is the text, which is why I wanted to highlight it:

“‘Emergency does not create power. Emergency does not increase granted power or remove or diminish the restrictions imposed upon power granted or reserved…

“Remember, that the Supreme Court, in this decision was saying, ‘Hey, you know what? Emergency Powers are important but the Constitution was actually written during an emergency. Little-known fact. There was a war going on.

“So to pretend, somehow or another that the Framers of the Constitution were all sitting, sipping French wine in Monticello, while everything was just peaches and cream, down in Boston or Philadelphia or Charleston South Carolina. They weren’t! It was in the middle of an active war. Important little fact.

“And look at what the Supreme Court exactly said: ‘And they are not altered by an emergency.’

“No governors’ declaration, no statement that has ever been made to coerce or cajole or manipulate your behavior, whatsoever has even a foundational argument in the Supreme Court precedent, that no one is talking about.

“Guess what we should start talking about, People! That!

THE FOUR INTOLERABLE ACTS OF THE COVID CAMPAIGN OF TERROR

“In 1774, King George committed what were called the ‘Four Intolerable Acts’. I’ve decided to give you the ‘Four Intolerable Acts of the COVID Campaign of Terror and I’m giving you that, because it’s important that we realize that if we are going to plead our case in any position, whether it’s in a court room, whether it’s in a city council, whether it’s a school board, we need to be correct, we need to be precise, and we need to stipulate the laws that have been violated.

“‘Amendment I – Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,’ Guess what? Congress has weasled their way into the Department of Labor and the Commerce Clause to do their dirty work for them. Your First Amendment was violated by the Commerce Clause. Your First Amendment was violated by the way the Department of Labor currently operates.

“Because, it turns out that Congress didn’t pass a law that says you had to get vaxxinated, but I can tell you that there’s a deafening silence, isn’t there?

“Do you remember the executive order that the Commander-in-Chief, the bumbling Joe Biden actually said we were going to have; that mandate, that everybody was going to have to be vaxxinated? Remember that statement? And do you remember that he instructed the Department of Labor to come up with a rule that would actually force employers of over 100 people to all vaxxinate their employees? And have you noticed the stunning silence of that mandate seems to never be forthcoming from the Department of Labor? Does anybody notice that? Despite the fact that they’re already claiming victory for the mandate that doesn’t exist!

“Because, they have established a law that in fact, the establishment of a religion. And here’s the religion they believe in: The Doctrine of Fauci.

“The Doctrine of Fauci is very simple: ‘You are asymptomatic carriers. You are a disease. There is only but one savior and that is NIAID-funded vaxxine. You didn’t take enough of it when we had influenza, so we’re going to manufacture the illusion of a pathogen. We’re going to create a domestic terrorism campaign so that you embrace the loving arms of that beautiful vaxxine.’

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is no mandate, because there will be no mandate. They are playing on your fears, they are not playing on the law, because they know this law and they know that they are violating the Supreme Court rulings and the First Amendment in our Bill of Rights, if they even do it.

While Congress didn’t restrict speech, assembly or right to petition, it made no effort to uphold and defend these rights. Further, it stood by as these rights were abused by every Emergency Declaration in violation of Supreme Court rulings. By allowing Federal Contractors to disregard the Constitution, they’ve violated this amendment.

“Second COVID Intolerable Act. Amendment IV of our beautiful Constitution:

“‘Amendment IV – The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects –’ You know what we never talk about? We never talk about the Fourth Amendment. But guess what’s been violated by every single decree that every single governor and every single public health officer has done over the last 22 months? That!

“We are not secure in our homes, we are not secure in our businesses, we’re not secure in our properties, we’re not secure in our churches. We’re not secure anywhere and guess what? That doesn’t say, ‘Except in case of an emergency’. It says: ‘You are secure.’ Period. That’s it. And it gets a little better!

“If you’re not secure, you know whose burden of proof it is to prove that you’ve done something wrong? Not yours! Theirs!

“Listen, People. I love to hear people talk about how rah-rah patriotic they are and they’re out there doing their things – but we’re letting them do it!

“Stop! Stop reciting their doctrine of COVID and coronavirus. Stop reciting their doctrine of vaxxines. Start using the language: ‘Campaign of Terror’. ‘Bioweapon’. Start using those languages and then actually show them – are you ready for this – something tiny, like the Bill of Rights.”

By declaring every person a probable “asymptomatic carrier”, the Federal Government (CDC, FDA and HHS) violated this Amendment and enable the reckless abuse that harmed countless individuals. Loss of life, liberty and livelihood have been a direct result.

“Now, Amendment V – …you think the Fifth Amendment is ‘I don’t have to incriminate myself’ but the Fifth Amendment does a little bit more. Can we look at that bottom phrase that we never talk about?

“‘Nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.’

“How many of you small business owners have gotten just compensation for your business closures? Anybody? How many physicians have gotten just compensation for lost revenue?

“How many people have been maligned, like me and so many of the speakers who are coming today and tomorrow? How many of us have gotten just compensation for the seizure of our property in the form of our means of communication, our networks, our social media, our everything else? The way in which we communicate? How many of us have gotten any just compensation for that?

“We’ve not just not gotten just compensation, Ladies and Gentlemen, we’ve been deprived of our liberties and we’ve been deprived the rights granted under this document and it is absolutely critical that we see that they knew they were doing it, because they actually changed their own definitions of words, like ‘vaccine’ and ‘public health’ and ’emergency’ to accommodate their acts of terror.

There has been no due process as the courts have unilaterally stipulated the “epidemic” or “pandemic” without a single effort to demonstrate, beyond a reasonable doubt that there is either. Further, while changing the definition of “vaccine” to include “gene therapy” the courts have inappropriate applied Jacobson.

“Amendment VI – Due Process! Anybody think that we’ve had any due process over the last 22 months?

“Hey, listen, I’m showing you these things, People, because they weren’t taught to you in history lessons in school and you weren’t taught them, so you wold be victims of this perpetrated crime!”

No judicial standard has been applied to validate the false claims of SARS-CoV-2 “causing” COVID-19. Therefore, every derivative prosecution is in violation of the Sixth Amendment. No court has been willing to sit and consider the voluminous evidence of anti-trust, coercion and domestic terrorism and racketeering charges against FDA, CDC, NIAID, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and other accomplices.

“If you don’t know the laws that are being broken, guess what? You get your information from sources like media, you get your sources from Twitter feeds, you get your sources from crazy things, rather than actually going back and going, ‘Oh, you mean we actually have a law and it’s been actually violated?’

“Yes, Sir! We have had a law and it’s been violated. But if we go through the Amendment 6, it’s not only important that we have speedy trials but ‘informed of the nature and the cause of the accusation.’ Let’s unpack that for a minute.

“How many of you think there’d be a successful prosecution in this country if the following information was presented by every single person charged with any violation of any public health order? Let’s go through ’em really quick.

THE CRIMELINE

“A bioweapon was created for infectious replication-defective, targeting the human lung epithelium in 1999 by Anthony Fauci. In 2003, the CDC patented the genome – the entire genome. The nature genome. The illegal patent granted to CDC in 2007, after being thrice rejected by the patent office as illegal.

“You heard me say that. The CDC three times had to fight to get an illegal patent granted and when, in 2007, they got that patent granted, they actually controlled the provenance of anything that had to do with SARS Coronavirus from that day forward. We the People sat and did nothing.

“How about in 2012 and 2013, when mysteriously, six viral models were uploaded, in violation of biological and chemical weapons laws in this country. Uploaded to a server from China, because they were collected from six miners in China.

“They were uploaded to a server, in violation of our domestic terrorism- and our bioweapons laws here, in the United States and we had by written confirmation from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 2015, we have Ralph Baric in his own writing stating that he uploaded the bioweapon information that came from China and started manufacturing it here, in the United States.

“Did you hear what I just said? At this point, it’s really important to point out I haven’t done a lot of research, I’ve been following this particular crime, as it has unfolded since 1999. You are looking at the face of the guy who was investigating anthrax in September of 2001. That’s when I started this. I’ve been at this game longer than most people even knew there was a game to be at and certainly longer than anybody who’s actually said that they are ‘really deep into COVID’.

“Well, guess what? This is deep and the point of this presentation is to be sure that each one of you is equipped. Because this is not about getting you excited. This is about getting you armed with information, because we have a war that has not started. The war that has not started is for the soul of this country and the weapon that is being used is a genetic chimeric altered bioweapon called the S-1 spike protein synthesis compound that is being delivered in a toxin that we know has killed every animal trial that has ever gotten off the ground.

‘STRAIGHT-TO-HUMANS PROTOCOL’ = PRE-MEDITATED MURDER

“So, to quote the actual Associate Vice-Provost of one of the leading medical institutions here, in America, she was told when the institutional review board at her institution in California was asked to review the protocol for this particular vaxxine and she asked, ‘Where are the animal data?’ she was told, and I quote: ‘This is a straight-to-humans protocol.’

“Did you hear what I just said? It’s killed every animal study it’s ever gone into. It’s killed every animal trial that’s ever been done and this is a ‘straight-to-humans protocol’.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, call it what it is: It’s premeditated murder. Stop dancing on the side of this thing and jump in the pool!

“And on our watch, we should not let a single attorney general or US attorney; we should not let a single elected official, we should not let a single public health officer get away with any public statement that does not confirm that this is a bioweapons program meant to destroy, maim and kill the Citizens of the United States and the people of the world.

“This is a crime and we need to start treating it like a crime, instead of watching a bank robber walk out of the bank and calling the Uber for them. This is about getting Anthony Fauci cuffed and perp-walked. That’s what this is about!

THE ANSWER

“I just want to end with the answer. The answer is, let’s stop diagnosing the problem. Until Anthony Fauci is cuffed, until Ralph Baric is cuffed and until Francis Collins is cuffed, we’re not done!

“We’ve got to set a single goal: Anthony Fauci in chains and in jail. That’s our goal, because that ends…the Emergency Use Authorization and what that does, is it puts the liability for every injury and death back on the companies, because the minute we get a felony conviction, the entire EUA has been pierced. If we get a single felony – one felony – there is no shield of immunity, because the ’86 act and the PREP Act say that you get immunity unless – unless –

“And there’s only one silver bullet, Ladies and Gentlemen and guess what? I just gave it to you. So, let’s load this gun of information and let’s actually go hunting…

“If you go online, to COVIDcon21 you can actually electronically sign the new Declaration of Universal Human Independence.

It is by Nature that we re provisioned for life, liberty, livelihood and we are unrestricted from provisioning. We are at liberty to peacefully assemble, speak, disagree, express, believe and choose. We have freedom of inquiry and this is the most important one: With assurance of veracity and provenance, we need to make illegal propaganda in this country. It was legalized in 1946, it was re-upped in 2012 and we need to end that. No more propaganda, no more message control and no more misinformation. And if you do, you’re in jail, because it’s an act of domestic terror. We are at liberty to exchange value and commerce with transparency. We are afforded access to all of the derivatives of public goods, meaning that no one gets to control internet switches, internet distribution, nobody gets to control telephone signals, nobody gets to control what we already paid for, because what we own is ours to use. That’s what we stand for! And finally, we are organically undefiled from birth to death. And that is, by the way not just what you shoot in the arm or not just what you don’t put in your mouth, it goes to one more and probably the most important thing: it’s time t purify what goes in our minds.

“It’s time that we realize that we have allowed the infection of fear to be used as an agency of destruction against us and it’s time that we, the people actually accept responsibility. If we want pure thoughts, pure actions and pure deeds, we need to start putting them in here (points to head)…

“Let us stand, united as humanity and let us not take another breath giving them a single ounce of quarter until we have seen justice restored and holiness in this land. Thank you very much. God Bless you.”

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-david-martin-the-great-reset-and-covid-19-vaccines.html