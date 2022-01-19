Jan 19, 2022 • Plan B measures aimed at tackling the spread of Covid-19 are to be dropped across England, the Prime Minister has announced. Boris Johnson told MPs that people will no longer be told to work from home and, from Thursday next week when Plan B measures lapse, mandatory Covid certification will end.
Boris Johnson: No more masks and back to the office as Plan B restrictions removed
Okay, some might call this a win. But how could he lift restrictions which he had no right to enforce in the first place? It appears this could be a giving in to all the MASSIVE protests across Europe the last few days, but I’m suspicious, and feel manipulated. Maybe they’re thinking is, “Okay, we’ve got enough vaccinated (poisoned) now so we don’t have to play this card anymore. Time to move to climate change and/or war with Iran, or Russia, or… We don’t know all their strategies, but strategies they have. And Boris will let health care providers decide their own rules. I heard someone on Internet radio ask, “Ain’t that fascism? Government won’t do it but corporations will. So this week you can hate the government and next week you can hate Walmart.” Ping pong.
