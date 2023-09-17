Posted: September 17, 2023 Categories: Videos Dr. McCullough’s Speech at the European Parliament Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Dr. McCullough’s Speech at the European Parliament”
So, he wants us to stop all vaccines, and he wants us to “pull out of The WHO.” Oh man, this is so layered. Not easy to break it down. This man is here acting righteous. But, seems he speaks out of both sides of his mouth, and has for quite some time. He validates “the pandemic;” he validates “covid,” Is this to convince us both are real? Talks about how “early treatment” was needed to bring down “hospitalizations” and “death.” Then says, “The first wave was ‘THE ILLNESS,’ before he goes on to blast ‘vaccines.’
He warns about the 2nd wave, and that ‘health experts’ will blame ‘covid’ itself, but not the vaccines. That’s truth all mixed up with garbage. Would be easy to just call him out as a very conflicted soul, but more likely, he’s a co-conspirator.
I think I remember that he now also sells some supplements/cures, for dealing with the illness problems we have. Hmm… “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”
