Canadian Schools Dump All Books Printed Before 2008 Because They Aren’t Woke Enough

By Warner Todd Huston – iPatriot

Canada has figured out how to stop children from being confronted by all that scary, non-woke history… they are just throwing it all in the trash.

According to a report by the CBC, Canadian schools are now simply getting rid of any book printed before 2008 because they all have that darned ol’ dangerous information in them that isn’t “inclusive” enough.

According to the CBC, kids have gone to school and found most of their library shelves empty.

One student said she can no longer find, books such as Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Roll of Thunder, and Hear My Cry on her school’s book shelves.

“This year, I came into my school library and there are rows and rows of empty shelves with absolutely no books,” said student Reina Takata, who just started Grade 10.

Takata added that up to 50 per cent of her school’s library books are gone.

Memory holed. Dumped. Ended. Canceled.

So, how did the school board explain itself?

“Books published prior to 2008 that are damaged, inaccurate, or do not have strong circulation data (are not being checked out by students) are removed,” said the board in its statement. If damaged books have strong circulation the board says they can be replaced regardless of publication date, and older titles can stay in the collection if they are “accurate, serve the curriculum, align with board initiatives and are responsive to student interest and engagement.” “The Peel District School Board works to ensure that the books available in our school libraries are culturally responsive, relevant, inclusive, and reflective of the diversity of our school communities and the broader society,” said the board.

The district’s “Directive 18” also notes that only “inclusive” and “culturally responsive” books will be allowed.

“The Board shall evaluate books, media and all other resources currently in use for teaching and learning English, History and Social Sciences for the purpose of utilizing resources that are inclusive and culturally responsive, relevant and reflective of students, and the Board’s broader school communities,” the directive says.

We will not allow “non-inclusive” information for our kids, the fascists said.

How horrible. How anti-child. How anti-western.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston