Drafting women in the military: The next battle in far left’s crusade for ‘sameness’

Drafting women for military service is the next step in the long ideological battle to erase any evidence of the age-old truth: men and women are different.
From the playing field to the front lines, destroying sex-based protections continues to place women in danger by ignoring their biological differences and forcing them to conform to something they will never be: men.
And these consequences couldn’t be more dire.
These attacks on human nature are nothing new. This false view of “liberation” undergirded the ’60s feminist movement and paved the way for its shameful and devastating effects, including the erosion of the American family, the degradation of new life, and ultimately the demise of flourishing femininity.
But the crusade against women does not stop there.
The 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) introduced in the U.S. Senate is the new vehicle to eradicate any acknowledgment of the sexes in federal law. The NDAA would require young women to register with the selective service, requiring them to be drafted for combat in the name of “equality,” once again confusing the term with “sameness.”
Anyone who has escaped the blinding madness of far-left politics can see the self-evident truth manifest all around them. We, as a human race, are simply categorized into male and female.
This basic fact, which was largely uncontested for most of human history, is a foundational element of who we are – it undergirds where we come from and provides critical insight into how we uniquely operate. The choice to ignore this brings sweeping consequences, from villainizing new human creation to placing women directly in harm’s way by comparing her to the physical makeup of a man.
In high school, I had to compete against a boy who “identified as transgender” and was, therefore, allowed to bypass the sex-based protections established by girls’ and boys’ leagues. This was my first exposure to the consequences of ignoring sex.
But at the time, I was ignorant of this larger campaign against biology and science, assuming someone would clarify the rules, that girls’ sports were for girls only. I was wrong, and five years later, boys have infiltrated nearly every category of female athletics.
But this example merely scratches the surface. Extending this ideology to the country’s wartime readiness is reckless on all fronts. Drafting women would destabilize already vulnerable families. It would escalate the dangers placed on women, and most importantly, it gambles the lives of daughters in foreign wars, threatening America’s own future.
Men and women are different, and the military is not a social experiment for some attempt at equality; it is meant to be a fighting force that protects and defends the nation.