Reporter: UK-based research group said Israeli tank likely killed 6yr-old Hind Rajab, her car was hit with 355 bullets

Miller: Israel says there were no tanks in the area

Reporter: So, who shot the 355 bullets

Miller: I can’t offer assessment, we’ve asked Israel to investigate pic.twitter.com/UIKvqBSJJw

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) June 24, 2024