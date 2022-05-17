Drone video of the enormous group that just crossed illegally into private property here in Eagle Pass, TX

  2. We are being invaded, our government is too busy sending billions to Ukraine to do anything about it. We at least need several thousand alligators.

    3. Maybe you could ask the famous Florida Governor DeSantis to ship some of those alligators after he is done kissing Israel’s ass and playing with Mickey Mouse Club.

  4. Wow. A normal country would send a few helicopters and do a clean sweep. And that would only cost us a few thousand dollars, if that and the border would be secured again. So why do we need billions and billions?

  5. just makes human trafficking’s easier for both sides , now they don’t have to go get them, they just allow them to walk, bus, airplane ride right in .
    Honestly ,nothing sums up American bullshit politics better then the so called “Liberals” and “MAGA” people trying to own each other by posting pictures of politicians from each others parties standing next to the same human trafficker

