NEW: Our drone video of the enormous group that just crossed illegally into private property here in Eagle Pass, TX 1 hour ago. This has happened here every day in the last week. A TX soldier tells us there have been 2,000+ crossings in this specific spot in last 8 days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0Tp2XBoiz9

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022