Earlier today, at least 4 Palestinians were killed and others injured after the Israeli military bombed tents for displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Earlier today, at least 4 Palestinians were killed and others injured after the Israeli military bombed tents for displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/sBGDsVIcrj — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) September 5, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet