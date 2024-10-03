Eight Killed, Scores Injured – Israel Targets another School in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces targeted Al-Shejaiya school in the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday claiming the lives of seven displaced Palestinians and injuring many others, Al-Jazeera reported.

Al-Shejaiya school, which is a refuge for hundreds of displaced Palestinians, in the Tufah neighborhood was targeted by Israeli warplanes at dawn today.

The spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Basal confirmed in a statement the death and injury of Palestinians in the Israeli air raid on Al-Shejaiya school.

Earlier, medical sources at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City reported that the Israeli raid killed six Palestinians and injured others, stating that some of the injured were in critical condition, before the death toll rose to seven.

According to data from the Government Media Office, the number of displacement and shelter centers targeted following this latest attack rose to 185 since the start of the genocide on October 7.

Al-Jazeera reported that earlier an Israeli raid that targeted a house west of Nuseirat camp killed 14 Palestinians.

Wide Condemnation

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Israel last month for imposing a ‘collective punishment’ on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip stressing that nothing justifies it.

“It is unimaginable, the level of suffering in Gaza, the level of deaths and destruction have no parallel in everything I’ve witnessed since (becoming) secretary-general,” Guterres who assumed office in 2017 was quoted as saying by France 24.

While the UN chief deplored the Al-Aqsa Flood operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on October 7, describing it as in “violation of international humanitarian law”, he nonetheless, criticized Israel’s handling of the war on Gaza.

Pope Francis on his part denounced last month the killing of Palestinian children by Israeli occupation forces labeling the targeting of schools for allegedly striking Hamas resistance fighters, as “ugly”, the Reuters news agency reported.

The Pontiff reportedly made the comments while on a flight back to Rome from Singapore voicing his skepticism over the parties’ desire to end the nearly one-year war. “They tell me ugly things, difficult things,” Pope Francis stated in reference to his conversations with the Catholic parish in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,615 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,359 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.