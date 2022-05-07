Empty shelves at San Antonio Food Bank spark worries ahead of summer


KSAT 12
May 3, 2022Requests for assistance from the San Antonio Food Bank are higher now than they were in December, but the food bank says there are not enough donations.

2 thoughts on “Empty shelves at San Antonio Food Bank spark worries ahead of summer

  2. We all gonna have issues
    Until WE tell these fukers to go to hell
    Nothing gonna happen.
    But we know this, right?!
    WHO’S gonna be first
    We’ve been had?!
    Just a thought

