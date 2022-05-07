Posted: May 7, 2022 Categories: Videos Empty shelves at San Antonio Food Bank spark worries ahead of summer KSAT 12 May 3, 2022 • Requests for assistance from the San Antonio Food Bank are higher now than they were in December, but the food bank says there are not enough donations. Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Empty shelves at San Antonio Food Bank spark worries ahead of summer”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/local-news-reporting-empty-shelves-food-banks-time-prepare/
We all gonna have issues
Until WE tell these fukers to go to hell
Nothing gonna happen.
But we know this, right?!
WHO’S gonna be first
We’ve been had?!
Just a thought