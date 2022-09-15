MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is “in sight” with the world now being in the best possible position to defeat it, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, urging countries to keep up the fight.
WHO chief noted that the last week’s death toll from COVID-19 was the lowest since March 2020.
Ghebreyesus urged all countries to invest in vaccinating 100% of the most at-risk groups, including health workers and the elderly, as the highest priority on the path toward 70% vaccination coverage.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. As of September 11, more than 605 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.4 million deaths, according to the WHO.
One thought on “End of COVID-19 Pandemic ‘in Sight,’ WHO Chief Says”
Re: “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic.”
So, THEY get to end it? So now it’s in their power to halt all those viruses and germs they lied to us about. Wow, hard to have one’s intelligence insulted more profoundly than this.
Well, maybe all this is because they believe they’ve now inoculated (poisoned) enough people to morph them from human into altered human. And maybe it has something to do with all the lives they’ve ruined, all the poverty they’ve created, all the COMMUNISM that’s been fortified.
Can’t not say that THE PEOPLE OF THE BILL OF RIGHTS fully understand these atrocious attacks on life and on freedom and will do whatever it takes to rid our lives of cruel and heinous tyranny. Can’t not say.
