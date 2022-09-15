End of COVID-19 Pandemic ‘in Sight,’ WHO Chief Says

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

WHO chief noted that the last week’s death toll from COVID-19 was the lowest since March 2020.

Ghebreyesus urged all countries to invest in vaccinating 100% of the most at-risk groups, including health workers and the elderly, as the highest priority on the path toward 70% vaccination coverage.