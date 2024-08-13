Englishman Jailed for Sharing Pictures Warning Mass Migration ‘Coming to a Town Near You’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A 51-year-old Englishman was jailed in the UK and dragged into court on Monday for sharing photos of migrants on Facebook and writing, “Coming to a town near you.”

From Whitehaven News, “Sellafield worker jailed after sharing ‘offensive’ Facebook posts”:

A FIFTY-one-year-old Egremont man has become the latest person in the county to be jailed for posting racially aggravated online social media posts linked to national civil unrest.

Sellafield worker Lee Joseph Dunn, of Church Street, appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Monday).

Dunn pleaded guilty to one offence. He admitted sending, by means of a public electronic communications network, a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

His crime occurred on July 30 and 31 and involved three shared Facebook posts.

Prosecutor George Shelley said Dunn had posted three separate images. The first one showed a group of men, Asian in appearance, at Egremont crab fair 2025, with the caption: “Coming to a town near you.”

The second also showed a group of men, Asian in appearance leaving a boat on to Whitehaven beach. This, said Mr Shelley, had the caption: “When it’s on your turf, then what?”

A final image showed a group of men, again Asian in appearance, wielding knives in front of the Palace of Westminster. There was also a crying white child in a Union flag T-shirt. This was also captioned, said Mr Shelley, with the wording: “Coming to a town near you.”