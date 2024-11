Ex-CDC Director Throws Fauci Under the Bus

“This [COVID] virus was not of natural origin. It was an act of scientific ARROGANCE.”

The “wet market theory” that Fauci pushed hard in 2020 was, according to Dr. Redfield, a HOAX.

Redfield knows this because, in early 2020, the… pic.twitter.com/37rRtiX1QK

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 4, 2024