Posted: March 28, 2022 Categories: Videos Explosion and fire at Montana ExxonMobil refinery Billings Gazette Mar 26, 2022 • Flames can be seen as first responders battle a fire following an explosion at the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
4 thoughts on “Explosion and fire at Montana ExxonMobil refinery”
deliberate for sure
Yup
Always is
These places run flawlessly for years
Than all of a sudden
Fuel crisis mode
Gotta burn down a few wear houses for insurance money ( notice the fire suppression systems in the last 3 wear house fires mysteriously didn’t work ) and refineries , yeah don’t forget the refineries
How convenient as we are exporting the last of all our oil to Europe. Like I said, the elite are trying to run (or bleed) all of the Western countries dry.
Yes, funny how all of these refineries, fertilizer plants and chemical plants seem to be blowing up right at this critical time. All of them are on purpose.