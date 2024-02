EXPOSED: The migrant camp in the Coronado National Forest is now filled with illegal aliens.

NGOs – like Catholic Charities & the Red Cross – aiding this invasion must be investigated.

The Biden admin allows this to take place on PUBLIC LANDS all paid for by your TAX DOLLARS. pic.twitter.com/GCL6un6iUj

— Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 12, 2024