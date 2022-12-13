Exposure to radio frequencies within the 5G range causes depression, a new study finds

A new study published by researchers in Xi’an, China found that when mice were exposed to a 4.9 GHz – one of the working frequencies of 5G communication – radio frequency (“RF”) field, the exposure induced depression-like behaviour, but not anxiety-like behaviour or spatial memory. The mice were exposed to 21 days of a 4.9 GHz RF field.

The study, ‘Effects of radiofrequency field from 5G communications on the spatial memory and emotionality in mice’, was published in the International Journal of Environmental Health Research on 22 November 2022.

Further, the researchers concluded that the exposure could led to pyroptosis, an inflammatory cell death which resulted in the alteration of the morphology of amygdala. The number of neurons in the amygdala was significantly reduced, which “suggested that amygdala was involved in 4.9 GHz RF induced emotional behaviour change.”

The Chinese researchers presented another study, Narayanan et al. 2018, that exposed rats to 900 MHz radiation – 1 h/day, SAR: 1.15 W/kg for 28 days. Narayanan et al. found a decrease of neurons in amygdala, which was consistent to this latest study.

“This type of 5G exposure led to brain damage in mice. The bottom line is that safety is not assured. Governments must halt 5G deployment as the risk to future generations is simply too great. We must not continue to rush to deploy new technologies without proper safety testing,” stated Dr. Devra Davis, MPH President of Environmental Health Trust.

For readers who aren’t concerned about the results of this new study, research had already determined that exposure to 5G radiation is harmful to humans years ago. In fact, since 2017 doctors and scientists have been asking for moratoriums on Earth and in space due to biological and environmental health risks (see HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) and the majority of scientists oppose deployment.

Environmental Health Trust: Dr. Hardell the Majority of Scientists Are Opposed to 5G Until Safety is Shown (4 mins)

Note: The video clip above is taken from a lecture Dr. Lennart Hardell, a professor in oncology and cancer epidemiology at the University Hospital in Orebro, Sweden, gave in Tallinn, Estonia, on 3 June 2019. You can watch the full 71-minute lecture HERE. In January 2020, Dr. Hardell penned a letter to the President of the Swiss Confederation stating that expert evaluations on health risks from radio frequency electromagnetic fields (“RF-EMF”) and 5G needed to be performed by experts with no conflicts of interest. The letter was endorsed by several international experts. Dr. Hardell has published several papers on these conflicts of interest such as ‘World Health Organisation, radiofrequency radiation and health – a hard nut to crack (Review)’ published in the International Journal of Oncology and ‘Secret ties to industry and conflicting interests in cancer research’ published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

Since 2018 there have also been reports of people and animals experiencing symptoms and illnesses after 5G was activated (see HERE, HERE. HERE, HERE, HERE).

Additionally, in 2019 telecom executives gave congressional testimony that they had no independent scientific evidence that 5G is safe. More recently some researchers have also warned that activation may be contributing to Covid-19 infections as well as hundreds of thousands if not millions of bird deaths.

