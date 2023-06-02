An immense catalog of photos from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were published Thursday on a new website, as the first son faces ongoing investigations into his overseas business affairs and potential tax and gun crimes.
Nearly 10,000 photos taken between 2008 and 2019 will be hosted at BidenLaptopMedia.com after a former Trump White House aide apparently spent months scanning the digital archive, redacting some images and publishing the rest.
“The number one thing we’re about … is truth and transparency,” Garrett Ziegler, who founded the nonprofit Marco Polo, told Fox News.
Among the redacted pictures are those that display private information, such as Social Security, banking and credit card numbers.
Explicit photos of Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden, the widow of the late Beau Biden, are also sealed
The outlet also revealed two previously unseen photos, one of text messages between Hunter and Hallie and another of Hunter with then-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, who testified last year before the Delaware-based federal grand jury investigating the first son.
“If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light,” Ziegler told Fox News Digital.
“There’s a picture of a letter that Hunter’s daughter, Finnegan, wrote to, I assume, troops stationed overseas, like in Iraq and Afghanistan. … It’s an adorable letter. Finnegan’s around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light.”
One thought on “Extensive Hunter Biden laptop archive with nearly 10,000 photos published on new website by Josh Christenson”
