Extensive Hunter Biden laptop archive with nearly 10,000 photos published on new website by Josh Christenson

An immense catalog of photos from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were published Thursday on a new website, as the first son faces ongoing investigations into his overseas business affairs and potential tax and gun crimes.

Nearly 10,000 photos taken between 2008 and 2019 will be hosted at BidenLaptopMedia.com after a former Trump White House aide apparently spent months scanning the digital archive, redacting some images and publishing the rest.

“The number one thing we’re about … is truth and transparency,” Garrett Ziegler, who founded the nonprofit Marco Polo, told Fox News.

Among the redacted pictures are those that display private information, such as Social Security, banking and credit card numbers.

Explicit photos of Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden, the widow of the late Beau Biden, are also sealed

The outlet also revealed two previously unseen photos, one of text messages between Hunter and Hallie and another of Hunter with then-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, who testified last year before the Delaware-based federal grand jury investigating the first son.

“If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light,” Ziegler told Fox News Digital.

“There’s a picture of a letter that Hunter’s daughter, Finnegan, wrote to, I assume, troops stationed overseas, like in Iraq and Afghanistan. … It’s an adorable letter. Finnegan’s around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light.”

Federal prosecutors have yet to announce whether they will bring charges against the 53-year-old Hunter for alleged crimes including tax fraud and lying on a gun purchase form about his drug use. Hunter faces a separate congressional inquiry into his business affairs abroad by the House Oversight Committee, which has combed through bank records to substantiate claims of influence-peddling in the first family. Many images from the laptop show Hunter in various states of undress and surrounded by drug paraphernalia.