“Eyes Of The World Are On Us” – Ontario Declares ‘State Of Emergency’ Over Bridge Blockade

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Ontario declared a state of emergency Friday morning to empower law enforcement to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge — the busiest commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Canada — and the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, warning truckers who continue to block the Ambassador Bridge they will be punished if they don’t leave. Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that the federal government is enacting new powers to end the blockade. He said protesters will be slapped with hefty fines (amounting to $78,800) and jail time, according to Bloomberg.

“Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living,” said Ford. “It does not outweigh our right to get food across our borders, your right to make a political statement.”

Ford declared the state of emergency amid growing pressure from multiple industries, including the auto sector, as well as Canada’s federal government and the White House. The bridge’s closure has slowed the movement of freight as drivers reroute to other crossings, including the nearby Blue Water Bridge. Auto plants on both sides of the border have scaled back production because of the slowdown.

“We’re going to move forward as quickly as we can to clear the bridge to get people’s lives back to normal,” he said.

Ford noted that he did not have the power to order the police to take action, but said his government would implement laws and provide resources.

“We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply with these orders,” Ford said.

Canadian and U.S. drivers alike are facing lengthy delays and extra time reaching alternate borders including the Port Huron and Peace Bridge crossings.

Ed, an Ohio-based driver who did not give his last name, said he was frustrated because he has had to spend more time driving, without being paid more because of the Ambassador Bridge closure.

“[The detour] is adding to my day, but we get paid by the run not by the hour. So if it takes five hours or 10 hours, we still get the same amount,” he said from a truck stop near the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Port Huron, Michigan.

The Ambassador Bridge blockade, which started Monday, has been part of a wave of protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures that are blocking two additional borders, in Alberta and Manitoba, and occupying a large section of Ottawa.

As of Friday, the Ambassador Bridge protest had several commercial trucks among roughly 100 other vehicles. Meanwhile, about 100 trucks remain in Ottawa. On Thursday, Ottawa police said they had persuaded 25 truckers to leave voluntarily but are threatening to tow others who remain.

Erik Mueller, an owner-operator from Alberta, has been in Ottawa for almost two weeks and said he has no intention of leaving but wouldn’t resist the police. He said he won’t leave until all vaccine mandates are lifted and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns.

“If somebody breaks the law and tries to seize my vehicle or arrest me, then I go to court,” he said. “I’m not afraid.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ford-considers-flying-car-parts-canada-factory-amid-canadian-trucker-blockade