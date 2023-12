“There are bodies by the tens! Bulldozers ran them over & then left! This whole area is filled with bodies!”

Eyewitnesses say Israeli bulldozers crushed displaced Palestinians to death outside Kamal Adwan Hospital in #Gaza#GazaMassacre #IsraelAttack #IsraelTerorrist #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Arccv062eQ

— Muslim Spaces (@MuslimSpaces) December 20, 2023