Facebook’s censorship czar Aaron Berman, a former CIA agent, says that CCDH’s ‘Disinformation Dozen’ only represented “0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content on Facebook.”

Despite this, Facebook still placed restrictions & removed their accounts.pic.twitter.com/kkdhzbWYUN

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 30, 2023