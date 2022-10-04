Officials said the Army brought in about 45,000 soldiers during the fiscal year that ended Friday. The goal was 60,000. https://t.co/rTVIMnh7VQ
— ArmyTimes (@ArmyTimes) October 3, 2022
Posted: October 4, 2022
5 thoughts on “Faces of U.S. Army”
Stunning!! A child Army, just like much of the 3rd world. Fierce warriors, indeed!!!
Just like Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge.
The children are going to kill the adults. At least that is the theory.
It is a f-king joke. I wouldn’t know whether to blast them in the face or whip them with my belt and send them home with their tails between their legs.
Once again, to the new world mother f-kers out there: Bring it on, you bunch of c-ts.
Excellent they choose to fight with children!! I will hogtie them till they start crying like a baby!!! LOL
Seriously? That’s not an army. That’s an elementary gym class.
Im really not worried , fighting against a generation that cant drive a stick or write in cursive , or even know what gender they are , I think they should sit this one out until the hair grows on their balls ( or whatever they have down there )