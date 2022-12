False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda | FULL DOCUMENTARY





The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 27, 2022

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/alqaeda/

We all know the story of bin Laden and Al Qaeda, the story that was repeated ad nauseam in the days, weeks and months after the catastrophic, catalyzing events of 9/11. So often was that story repeated that the hypnotized public forgot that it was, at base, just that: a story. . .