Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, dead at 31: reports

MSN – New York Post

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of musician Stephen Marley and the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, has reportedly died. He was 31.

The Jamaican American reggae artist was allegedly found unresponsive in a vehicle, according to an initial tweet by journalist Abka Fitz-Henley on Tuesday.

South Florida radio station WZPP posted on Instagram that it had confirmed Jo Mersa’s passing and said he died of an asthma attack, though it did not specify a location where it happened. It noted that the singer leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The Post has contacted representatives for Jo Mersa for comment.

His grandfather, who died at age 36 in 1981, was a pioneer in the reggae movement and known for songs including “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” “Is This Love,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “No Woman, No Cry” and more.

Jo Mersa spent his early years in Jamaica before he moved to Florida in high school. He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College, according to a 2014 Jamaica Observer story.

Jo Mersa released an EP, “Comfortable,” in 2014 that included the title track.

In a 2021 interview with the Jamaica Gleaner, timed to his EP “Eternal,” Jo Mersa opened up about his songwriting prowess.

“In all honesty, it depends on the vibe because sometimes you will have a tune or idea, like a whole tune is in your head but no beat, and other times, you have a beat and no tune,” he said. “That’s for me, of course. I can’t speak for everyone. Some songs I am able to finish in a night, and some take longer.”

