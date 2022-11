Families without power as Dominion Energy doesn’t care about Health.





Time 2 Save Humanity

Nov 19, 2022

On Thursday, November 17, myself & I others gathered to protest outside Dominion Energy for shutting off power to homes in VA for simply refusing their unwanted “smart meter” upgrade. “If their so smart why are they harming people?” -Milton Williams used to install them until he learned they were dangerous to your health. Milton blew the whistle his power is shut off also for refusing to comply & he has children in his home.