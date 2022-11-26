Justin Trudeau, under oath:
“I did not call people who were unvaccinated [bad] names.”#POEC pic.twitter.com/LifrpsuQ0M
Hmm…let's go to the videotape shall we. pic.twitter.com/eKAYkSK7Yw
One thought on “I didn’t say that. Oh yes you did!!”
When a head of state does this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-sYNzhwyFo
…you know he is fulfilling the communistic objective of degeneracy and demoralization. To mock us is to ATTEMPT to degrade us, discount us.
And those around him in this stint… seeing themselves as cutting edge, as pointing the way forward. Forward into weakness. Forward into compliance.
Weimar never died. It spawned a stronger offspring, the kind that shows up while war is brewing and a major conquest is being eyed. To hold onto to dignity is to FIGHT!! And there is no dignity without freedom, a freedom free of agendas, coercions, mutations. Trudeau, GO TO HELL!!
