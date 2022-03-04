Far-left shut down University of North Texas event critical of transitioning children





Andy Ngo

Mar 3, 2022 • At the University of North Texas in Denton on March 2, 2022, far-left activists shut down the Young Conservatives of Texas event featuring the father who lost custody of his child over objections to the child’s transgender diagnosis. The radicals pounded on the table and shouted, “F— these fascists” over and over to Jeffrey Younger. Younger is currently running as a Republican candidate for the Texas House.

Younger and Kelly Neidert, the conservative student organizer, were eventually evacuated from the event by law enforcement but they were surrounded by far-left extremists outside the building. In the mayhem and desperate evacuation, one of the far-left protesters was hit by a police vehicle, though a university spokesperson said there was no reported serious injuries. Support Ngo’s journalism at https://linktr.ee/AndyNgo