Fauci said he had an “open mind” about Covid’s origin, but he didn’t. A new, months-long investigation by Racket and Public reveals that Fauci secretly lobbied the CIA, State Department, and White House to reject the theory that Covid came from the Chinese lab his agency funded. pic.twitter.com/e8MLeQwumu

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 27, 2023